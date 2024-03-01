Raiganj: Govt-run free civil services study centre renovated

The district administration has renovated the Satyendranath Tagore district Civil Services Study Centre at Surendranath Maha-Vidyalaya in Raiganj. The renovated centre was inaugurated by Surendra Kumar Meena and reopened for the students on Friday.

This centre has been well-furnished with new desks and chairs along with new decor and lights. Around four years ago, the centre was opened in a room of Srendranath Mahavidyalaya to train civil services aspirants. The students have access to free coaching facilities for WBCS and IAS examinations.

An air condition system and a projector screen have been installed for the students. Kingshuk Maiti, SDO Raiganj said: “In each session 50 students are enrolled in our free civil services coaching centre. Apart from online coaching services, administrative officers frequently visit the centre and assist the aspirants. In order to make the study centre more convenient to the students, it has been well-furnished and well-equipped.”