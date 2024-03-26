Raiganj: Girl falls from bike while making reels, dies

Raiganj: A girl who was a second year student of degree course of Raiganj University died after falling from a speeding motorcycle of her friend while making reels for social media. The incident occured on National Highway 34 at Bekidang Village of North Dinajpur district on Monday evening. The girl was a resident of New Ukilpara in Raiganj.

Bishnu Shil, a resident of Panishala in Raiganj had gone for a ride on his bike on Monday evening. The girl was the pillion rider and was allegedly making reels of the ride. Suddenly, she fell off the bike and received serious head injuries. Immediately, the locals rushed her to the Itahar Rural Hospital. She was then shifted to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital where she

died later. Sukumar Ghosh, IC Itahar Police Station said: “Bishnu Shil has been detained for questioning. A case has been started and we are investigating the matter.”