Raiganj: Former state BJP member suspended

With Parliamentary elections round the corner, infighting in the BJP camp has come to the fore as Biswajit Lahiri, former state committee member of BJP, was suspended from the party. He has been show-caused for his alleged involvement in anti-party campaigns.

Reportedly, the state BJP committee leaders claimed that during the last Panchayat elections he was involved in ransacking the office of North Dinajpur BJP committee. They also had a report that he had a connection with posters that recently came up in Raiganj town against BJP MP Debasree Chaudhuri. Biswajit Lahiri denied this charge. Basudev Sarkar, president of North Dinajpur BJP committee said: “Our state disciplinary committee had a report against Lahiri for his anti-party campaign. He also criticised our Raiganj MP in public. The state disciplinary committee on the advice of the state BJP president has suspended him for a certain period. He was told to submit his answer to the committee within a week.”

Biswajit Lahiri said: “I have not received any letter yet. A letter mentioning my temporary suspension and show-cause is doing rounds on social media. The allegation against me is baseless. Neither did I criticise the activities of our Raiganj MP nor was I involved in ransacking the party office. If I get a show-cause letter then I will give a befitting reply at the right time.”