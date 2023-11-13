Raiganj: Fire breaks out at 2 different places

Raiganj: Panic spread in the green crackers market in Raiganj Stadium after fire allegedly caused by a short circuit from an electric pole gutted a shop in front of the Stadium on Sunday night.

Fire brigade and workers of WBSEDCL controlled the situation. No injury was reported, said a police official of Raiganj Police Station. In another incident, fire gutted two houses at Lalitguchh under Chopra Police Station area on Sunday. Firefighting personnel aided by local residents managed to control the fire. Two houses were gutted in the fire.