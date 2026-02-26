Raiganj: Farmer’s blood-soaked body found; Security beefed up

Raiganj: Tension prevailed in Birghoi village under Raiganj police station in North Dinajpur district after the blood-soaked body of a farmer was recovered from a maize field on Wednesday morning. Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and tightened security in the locality to prevent any untoward incident.



The deceased was identified as Fulkanta Roy (54), a resident of the area and a farmer by profession.

Local people spotted the body lying in the field and immediately informed the police. Multiple injury marks were found on his throat, suggesting that he was

brutally murdered.

According to villagers, the area where the body was found is often used by anti-social elements for gambling activities. Locals suspected that Roy might have been killed following a dispute related to gambling on Tuesday night.

Police sources said that Roy had gone missing from his house since Tuesday afternoon. Farmers who went to their fields early on Wednesday morning discovered the body and raised an alarm.

A senior officer of the Islampur Police District stated that an investigation has been initiated and several suspected persons are being interrogated.

“The mystery behind the death will be revealed soon,” the officer said.