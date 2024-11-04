Raiganj: Family of three found dead

Raiganj: Tensions flared in Keshabpur, Chainagar Gram Panchayat, under Hemtabad Police jurisdiction in North Dinajpur district, after a family of three was found hanging in their home on Sunday evening. Kutabuddin Ali (35), his wife Parvin Begum (27) and their seven-year-old daughter Mahi Khatun were discovered dead under suspicious circumstances, prompting relatives and locals to demand justice.

Relatives of the deceased Parvin Begum alleged foul play, claiming that the three were murdered before being hanged to cover up the crime. On Monday morning family members gathered at Hemtabad Police Station, calling for the arrest of five individuals, including the father of the deceased, Hakimuddin Ali and two of his daughters and their husbands, who are allegedly involved in a property dispute. Md. Nijamuddin, Parvin Begum’s uncle, claimed that the condition and positioning of the bodies suggested they had been murdered before being hanged. According to Nijamuddin, a dispute over a plot of land in Bahinghat, Hemtabad, was the root cause of the tensions. He alleged that Kutabuddin’s sisters, supported by their father Hakimuddin, had been trying to seize control of the property.

Sujit Lama, Inspector-in-Charge of Hemtabad Police Station, acknowledged the family’s allegations, stating: “The matter is under investigation and the postmortem report will shed more light on the cause of death. Hakimuddin Ali has been detained for questioning to assist with our inquiries.”