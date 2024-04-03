Raiganj: Driver of free govt ambulance service attacked

Lutfar Rahaman, driver of Nischay Yan, free government ambulance service to patients, lodged a complaint at Raiganj Police Station on Tuesday alleging that a driver of a private ambulance in the premises of Raiganj Medical College & Hospital of North Dinajpur district beat him without any reason in which he received injury. He alleged that the drivers of private ambulances previously attacked him several times in the same place as he would carry patients free-of-cost.

Lutfar Rahaman said: “I carried an infant from Karandighi to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital this afternoon. When I reached the medical college, the driver of a private ambulance directed me to park my vehicle to another place. I tried to make him understand that the patient is an infant which is why I had to park at a place close to the emergency unit but he immediately attacked me. I received an injury on my neck and chest. He also directed me not to visit Raiganj Medical college next time.”

Ranjit Singh, president of North Dinajpur unit of All Bengal Ambulance Association (Nischay Yan) said: “Since Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee introduced Nischay Yan, free ambulance service to delivery and infant patients, the income of private ambulances has reduced. They have attacked Lutfar several times. If police fail to arrest the attackers, we will start a stern movement soon.” Biswasroy Roy, IC Raiganj Police Station, said: “The subject is being investigated seriously.”