Raiganj: Demand for idols of Goddess Lakshmi soars in Bihar villages

Raiganj: Artisans of Raiganj, North Dinajpur are witnessing a surge in demand for their handcrafted idols of Goddess Lakshmi from neighbouring Bihar. Buyers from Barsoi, Sonali, Mukuria of Katihar district have flocked to Raiganj to purchase these idols, which are known for their craftsmanship and affordability. Many of these idols are being transported to Bihar by the Radhikapur-Katihar passenger train.This increased demand has also driven up local sales, benefiting the artisans of Palpara in Subashganj and Kanchanpally. As a result, the craftsmen are reporting better profits this year.



Rajkumar Das, a resident of Sonali in Bihar stated: “We heard that the artisans here make beautiful idols and they are also cheaper than those available in Bihar. Many villagers from our area have bought idols of Goddess Lakshmi from Raiganj. These idols are now being transported by train to our places.”

Sabita Paul, an artisan of Palpara, Subashganj said:”The rising cost of materials has made it difficult to make profit from selling idols in the local market. However, the surge in demand from Bihar has come as a welcome relief and it was a boon for us. Just last week, we received an order for 150 idols. After struggling day and night, we prepared the idols and we have already started dispatching them.”

Bhanu Paul, a well-known artisan from Kanchanpally, highlighted how the Bihar demand has positively affected the local market too. “Many idols were sent to Bihar at the last minute this year and this boosted sales in our local market as well. This season, we earned better prices compared to previous years and all artisans in Raiganj have made significant profits”. With both local and cross-border demand increasing, this year has turned out to be a prosperous one for the idol makers of Raiganj.