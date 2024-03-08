Raiganj: Dacoits loot house, injure one

Raiganj: A gang of robbers armed with firearms and daggers broke into the house of Tosaddak Hossain, a businessman near Siliguri-More at Rasakhoa, North Dinajpur district in the wee hours of Thursday. They tied up the hands and legs of the family members with rope and continued the rampage.

They looted around 15 grams of gold ornaments and around Rs 1 lakh cash and fled. When Walilur Rahaman, a youth tried to prevent them, the dacoits attacked him, in which he received serious head injury. He is undergoing treatment in North Bengal Medical College & Hospital in Siliguri. Ambera Khatun, wife of Tosaddak Hossain, said: “A gang of around 10 dacoits entered our house at around 2 am through the roof. They tied our hands and legs and looted around 15 grams of gold ornaments from the

locker of almirah. The dacoits were all young and wore masks.” Sanjay Ghosh, IC Karandighi Police Station, said: “Police reached the spot and started investigation. The miscreants will be caught soon.”