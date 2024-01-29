Raiganj: CM’s visit a blessing for sports enthusiasts

Raiganj: The Chief Minister’s scheduled visit to North Dinajpur has emerged as a blessing in disguise for sports enthusiasts.



The Raiganj Stadium ground is getting a facelift with an extension of the west side.

The district administration has extended the ground to accommodate the large crowd expected to attend the government benefit distribution programme, which will be attended by the Chief Minister on 30 January.

The ground had numerous potholes on the western side of the Raiganj Stadium. Due to this neither gallery nor dressing rooms could be constructed on this side.

With the decision to hold the government benefit distribution programme at the Raiganj Stadium, the potholes are being filled up.

Sudip Biswas, The Secretary of North Dinajpur District Sports Association said: “Previously we had provision for 200 meter tracks for athletes. With the current extension on the west side, there will be a

provision of 300-meter tracks. Even a dressing room and gallery can be constructed on this side. It is all owing to the Chief Minister’s visit. We thanked Surendra Kumar Meenwa, the District Magistrate for this.”