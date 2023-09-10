Raiganj: Class 8 student becomes victim of ragging; 3 class X boys suspended for act

Raiganj: A class VIII student allegedly became a victim of ragging in the hostel of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Dalkhola of North Dinajpur district. Three Class X boys of the hostel were accused of ragging him. The school authorities have suspended them from the hostel. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is under the Central government.



The victim is a resident of North Dinajpur district. Following the alleged incidents of ragging, his father had taken him home from the hostel. The student was in trauma and did not want to return to school fearing further ragging. The victim said: “On September 3 night, three class ten students summoned me to their room. When I went there, they ordered me to wash their used dishes. When I washed them, they found faults and started beating me up mercilessly. Next day I complained to a teacher. When the boys came to know of it, they beat me up severely. I then narrated the incident to my father over the telephone. He immediately came and took me away.”

The father of the victim said: “They beat my son up severely on his chest and back. He is now under treatment by a doctor at home. He is in trauma and does not want to return to school. They threatened to kill him. We lodged a complaint with the school authorities. They suspended the perpetrators. We demand stringent punishment. Principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Dalkhola, Md Rehan could not be contacted for comments.

A similar incident occurred at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Alipurduar on August 8.