‘Raiganj civic body to build modern swimming pool’

Raiganj: In a significant development, the authorities of Raiganj Municipality in North Dinajpur district have decided to construct a modern swimming pool on an unused plot of land at Poura Sishu Binodan Park in Purba College Para, Raiganj at a cost of Rs 60 lakh. A team of municipal officials, led by Sandip Biswas, Chairperson of the Board of Administrators, visited the site on Tuesday evening.

The pool will cover around 8,000 square feet at the park premises. The project will cost an estimated Rs 60 lakh. Sandip Biswas said: “The residents have long demanded a swimming pool within the municipality area. Considering their difficulties, we have decided to construct one at the Poura Sishu Binodan Park where a part of the infrastructure is ready. Tight security has been planned too. The Detailed Project Report has been vetted by the officials of Kolkata Municipal Development Agency.”