Raiganj civic body gets Rs 7.5 cr funds for road dev

Raiganj: In a step towards enhancing road infrastructure, the state Urban Development department has sanctioned Rs 7.5 crore to Raiganj Municipality in North Dinajpur district. This funding aims to facilitate the construction and repair of essential roads spanning all 27 wards in the municipality, confirmed Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani.

For years, residents of Raiganj have faced deteriorating road conditions, with most roads in disrepair. Due to the absence of a proper drainage system, roads have been regularly damaged even by moderate rainfall, exacerbating the situation and affecting daily commute for residents.

Krishna Kalyani, along with Sandip Biswas, chairperson of the Board of Administrators of Raiganj Municipality, recently appealed to the state government for support. They approached officials from the Urban Development department and presented a need for urgent road redevelopment funds, also appealing to the Chief Minister for intervention.

Krishna Kalyani stated: “We have identified 20 critical long roads running through multiple wards in Raiganj that will benefit from this allocation. The project will ensure that these roads are rebuilt to withstand weather conditions and improve connectivity across the municipality.”

In addition, MLA Kalyani has requested funds from Udayan Guha, minister of North Bengal Development department, for establishing a robust drainage system. “A sustainable drainage solution is essential to protect our roads in the long term,” he said, stressing the municipality’s commitment to infrastructure improvement.