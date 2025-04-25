Raiganj civic body disburses Rs 40K aid to 68 BPL families

Raiganj: In a significant welfare initiative, Raiganj Municipality extended financial assistance to 68 families living below the poverty line (BPL) across its 27 wards. Under the National Family Benefit Scheme (NFBS), each beneficiary received a cheque of Rs 40,000 during a distribution programme held at Bidhan Mancha on Wednesday. The beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the timely support, which they believe will help them navigate immediate financial challenges. The municipality’s proactive approach in identifying and assisting vulnerable families underscores its commitment to social welfare.

The NFBS, part of the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), provides one-time financial support to BPL families upon the death of the primary breadwinner aged between 18 and 60 years. This assistance aims to help families cope with the sudden loss of income and stabilise their financial situation.

Sandip Biswas, Chairperson of the Board of Administrators of Raiganj Municipality, stated: “Under the NFBS scheme, we have distributed cheques totaling Rs 27.2 lakh among 68 helpless persons living below the poverty line in our municipality. Since 2017, we have provided more than Rs 2.5 crore to over 650 BPL families. Very soon, we plan to extend such assistance to over a hundred more families.”