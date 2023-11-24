Raiganj: Child’s death sparks protests at health sub-centre

Raiganj: The death of a one-and-half month old child sparked protests at a health sub-centre in Goalpara under Raiganj Police Station of North Dinajpur.

On Friday morning, local residents allegedly manhandled health workers following the death of the child. The locals claimed that the child was administered wrong injections. Police immediately rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

It was reported that the child was brought to Goalpara Health Sub-Centre on Thursday morning for routine immunisation and the on-duty health staff gave the child injections.

However, at night, the child’s health started to deteriorate and on Friday morning the child became serious.

The child was immediately rushed to the Raiganj Medical College and Hospital where the doctor pronounced

him dead.

Upen Barman, father of the child, a resident of Goalpara said: “My child was given three injections. He had some health-related problems since birth. We had informed the health assistant at the sub-centre regarding this but she did not pay any heed and instead administered three injections. Since then his health started to deteriorate and he died this morning. We demand exemplary punishment for the health assistant.”

Meanwhile, the accused health assistant denied the charge. Puran Kumar Sharma, the Chief Medical Officer of Health of North Dinajpur was not available for comments.