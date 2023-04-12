Raiganj Book Fair to be held from April 20 to 27

The book fair committee on Wednesday declared that the Raiganj Book Fair will be held from April 20 to 27.

Sitikanta Dutta, senior member of Raiganj book fair committee said: “There will be a total of fifty five book stalls in this year’s fair. Publishers from Assam, Tripura and Bangladesh will also take part. The book fair will have books of different languages and varied interests.”

Raiganj book fair has been a popular and much awaited event for the book lovers of North Dinajpur district for years. However, last year’s book fair was postponed due to some unavoidable reasons.

The announcement of a book fair this year has left book lovers brimming with joy and enthusiasm.