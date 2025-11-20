Raiganj: BLO collapses while returning from work

Raiganj: Krishna Pada Sarkar, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) engaged in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duties, suddenly collapsed on the roadside near Hemtabad in North Dinajpur district on Wednesday evening while returning home from work. Locals immediately rushed to his aid and admitted him to Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital.

The incident triggered tension and concern among residents as well as within the administrative circle. The incident has sparked discussions on workload, health concerns and the need for administrative sensitivity during intensive revision drives.

According to sources, Sarkar, a resident of Dangapara in Kasba Mahesho under Raiganj block, serves as a teacher at Goaldaha MNM High Madrasa. He has been working as the BLO for booth number 620 of Kasba Mahesho. Family members alleged that the mounting work pressure of the ongoing SIR process had severely affected his mental and physical health. Speaking from his hospital bed, Sarkar said: “I am a diabetic patient and suffer from heart-related complications along with high blood pressure. I repeatedly requested the administrative officials to release me from SIR duties, but my plea was not considered. While returning from work on Wednesday evening, I felt extremely unwell and fainted.”

His wife, Tapasi Sarkar, echoed his distress and described the toll the workload had taken on him. “As a BLO, he was working almost day and night. Such heavy workload was unbearable given his health issues. On his way back home, he collapsed on the road. Local shopkeepers rescued him and took him to the hospital,” she said.

Md Nijamuddin Ali, Chairman of the District Primary School Council, visited Sarkar at the hospital on Wednesday night and stated: “After hearing about his condition, I met him at Raiganj Medical College. His difficulties will be conveyed to the appropriate administrative authorities. Doctors have assured us that he will

recover soon.”

Raiganj BDO Kamaluddin Ahamed said: “We have immediately appointed two additional BLOs to handle SIR preparations in his place. Sarkar will resume duty only after his complete recovery.”