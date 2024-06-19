Raiganj: BJP dist prez resigns after Manas Kumar Ghosh made BJP candidate

Raiganj: Basudeb Sarkar, president of North Dinajpur BJP committee has resigned from the post of party president allegedly after Manas Kumar Ghosh was made BJP candidate from Raiganj seat in Assembly by-elections. He sent his resignation to Sukanta Majumder, state president of BJP. A section of BJP members are also unhappy with their state BJP leaders because Manas Kumar Ghosh who joined BJP from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) around a year ago was made candidate for the Raiganj Assembly seat.



It was reported that Manas Ghosh previously was the president of the Raiganj Block TMC committee. Then he was made Sahakari Sabhapati of TMC led board of Raiganj Panchayat Samity. Before the last Panchayat elections, he joined BJP. Now he has been made BJP candidate from Raiganj Assembly seat.

A section of BJP members are protesting against this decision. Some BJP members who are unwilling to disclose their names, said: “Manas Kumar Ghosh recently joined BJP. He is not known to all BJP members. Yet he has been made a candidate. The grassroots level members will not admit him. We appeal to the state leaders to choose a candidate from our old and veteran BJP leaders. We think after selecting Ghosh, this seat is being given to TMC.” Bina Jha, BJP leader, said: “Our grassroots level members are not accepting Manas Kumar Ghosh as candidate as he is new to the party.”

Basudeb Sarkar, president of North Dinajpur BJP committee, said: “Our candidate has been decided by the state committee. I have no grudge against their decision. I have sent a resignation letter to Sukanta Majumder requesting him to accept my resignation from the district president. I will not be able to serve the party as president for some personal problems.” Manas Kumar Ghosh said: “I have no such information. I will meet Basudeb Sarkar and other BJP leaders in my party to remove any difficulties.”