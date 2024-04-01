Raiganj: BJP candidate submits nomination amid non-cooperation

Raiganj: Amid the non-cooperation of a section of party members, Kartick Chandra Paul, BJP candidate of Raiganj Parliamentary constituency submitted his nomination on Monday. After worshiping at Baira Kalimata Mandir in Kaliyaganj, he organised a grand rally in Raiganj Town and submitted his nomination to the office of District Returning Officer of elections. On the other hand, TMC candidate Krishna Kalyani plans to submit his nominations amid a huge gathering of supporters.



It was reported that a section of BJP leaders were dissatisfied with Debashree Chaudhuri, former BJP MP of Raiganj and Basudev Sarkar, president of North Dinajpur district BJP committee.

They organised protest rallies numerous times in the past six months demanding Bhumi Putra candidate in place of Debasree Chaudhuri. At last, both the state and Central BJP leaders shifted Debasree Chanudhuri from Raiganj to Kolkata (South) seat for contesting elections. However, the disgruntled BJP leaders further demanded to take disciplinary actions against district BJP president Basudev Sarkar as he misbehaved with senior leaders.

Kartick Chandra Paul, BJP candidate of Raiganj also had a meeting with them but they remained on their previous stand. Reportedly, leaders of Rastriya Sayang Sevak Sangha (RSS) are meeting the dissatisfied BJP members to bring them to the party. Krishna Kalyani said: “We will submit nomination papers on Tuesday. Our rally with common people will start from Raiganj stadium. It will cross Raiganj town and then reach Karnajora.”