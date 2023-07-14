Raiganj BDO lodges FIR against BJP leaders for ransacking office

Raiganj: Raiganj BDO Subhajit Mandal has lodged an FIR against four BJP leaders for allegedly ransacking his office during counting of votes for the Panchayat polls.



The BDO, who is also the Block Election Officer, has alleged that on Wednesday during the counting, the BJP leaders had raided his office and ransacked it. Documents present in his office were also damaged.

It was reported that during early morning on Wednesday at Raiganj Polytechnic institution election counting venue, BJP’s Raiganj MP Debasree Chaudhuri and other three BJP leaders had entered the office and ransacked it alleging that the BDO was tampering with the counting process.

The other three named in the FIR include president of North Dinajpur BJP committee Basudev Sarkar, vice-president of district BJP Nimai Kabiraj and ZP candidate of BJP Bibhas Biswas.

Subrata Mahanta, Deputy Magistrate of North Dinajpur district administration alleged: “The BJP leaders in a group entered into the chamber of BDO and ransacked his office. The BDO fell seriously ill in the face of vandalism. Then he was admitted to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital.”

“On Thursday, his health improved. Then he lodged an FIR against them at the Raiganj Police station. Section 144 was promulgated in the counting centre. Yet, violating this order, they entered the counting centre in a group. We have sought a report from the BSF Commandant-in-charge.”

Basudev Sarkar, president of North Dinajpur BJP committee, said: “We had an argument with the BDO because he was working against the BJP candidates. We did not vandalise anything. Everything will be clear in the CCTV footage of the counting centre. This is a politically motivated FIR.”

The Superintendent of Police of Raiganj Police district Sana Akhtar was not available for comments.