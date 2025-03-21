Raiganj: Bangladeshi smuggler gets 10 years imprisonment

Raiganj: The Additional District Sessions Judge, Raiganj, in North Dinajpur district sentenced Bangladeshi national Mohammad Hakim to ten years of imprisonment for smuggling.

The verdict was delivered on Thursday afternoon by Arun Singh, the Special Judge-cum-Additional District Sessions Judge. This case underscores the ongoing challenges faced by authorities in curbing cross-border smuggling activities along the India-Bangladesh border. Hakim, hailing from Masumgaon in the Haripur Police Station area of Thakurgaon district, Bangladesh, was apprehended on August 7, 2021, by the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Makarhaat India-Bangladesh border under the Hemtabad

Police Station.

He was found in possession of 100 bottles of banned cough syrup intended for smuggling into Bangladesh. Additionally, the BSF recovered Bangladeshi currency amounting to Rs 19,465 and a mobile phone from him. Government Pleader Swarup Biswas stated: “Mohammad Hakim was arrested on August 7, 2021. Since then, a custodial trial has been going on.

The Additional District Sessions Judge announced a ten-year imprisonment sentence against him and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh.”