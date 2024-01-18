Raiganj: Awareness prog on micro enterprises held

Raiganj: With an objective to set up new food processing micro industries and the extension or modernisation of the existing industries, the officials of Food processing and Horticulture department organised an awareness programme in the meeting hall of West Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce in Raiganj on Thursday. Stress was laid on bringing SHG women under a cluster.



Chauli Sharma, assistant director of Horticulture of North Dinajpur district said: “The women in our district are preparing jam, jelly and sauce. They are also making spices like turmeric powder, chilly powder, and food items like cake and biscuits with their own efforts. We want to bring these individual production units under a cluster. In a cluster they will get a credit of Rs 10 lakh with 35 per cent subsidy. This will definitely help their business flourish.” Shankar Kundu, General Manager of West Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce said: “In the last ten years, so many micro enterprises have been set up in all nine blocks of the district. The women in rural belts are also self-employed. In terms of maize production our district is a pioneer in the state. Some entrepreneurs have come forward to set up maize-based food processing units as raw material is available in the district.”