Raiganj artisans reap profits amid surge in Saraswati idols’ demand

Raiganj: Artisans from Raiganj of North Dinajpur district are witnessing a surge in demand for their Saraswati idols in Bihar. A large number of idols are being taken to different locations in Bihar’s Katihar district. With students, teachers and clubs actively purchasing idols, artisans are optimistic about brisk business.

Idols are being transported from Raiganj to places like Kachna, Dhachna, Salmari, Mukuria, Nogachhia, Sonali and Katihar by the Radhikapur-Katihar Passenger train. Buyers from Bihar have cited “affordability and superior” craftsmanship as key reasons for preferring Raiganj idols over local ones.

According to reports, residents of Bihar started transporting idols from Raiganj nearly five days before the Saraswati Puja. Artisans say that the demand for the idols has increased significantly compared to previous years. Rajesh Yadav, a student from Katihar, said: “We purchased a beautiful idol from Raiganj for just Rs 800, whereas the same-sized idol in Bihar costs around

Rs 3,000. The finishing is also much better here. We will worship this idol at our coaching centre.”

Sanju Kumar from Dhachna echoed similar sentiments, stating: “Raiganj is close to our place and the idols here are cheaper and known for their fine craftsmanship. Every year, most students and institutions in our region prefer buying idols from Raiganj.”

Binay Paul, an artisan from Kanchanpally, shared insights into the booming trade, saying: “This year, we crafted around 300 Saraswati idols in our workshop.

Most of the bigger idols have been purchased by students from Bihar. We offer them the statues at a lower price with great finishing, which has made us their preferred choice. With the rising demand, we hope to earn a good profit this year.”