Raiganj artisans hit by time crunch, weather & rising costs

Raiganj: The artisans of Raiganj in North Dinajpur district are facing significant challenges this year in preparing Biswakarma idols, which may lead to a scarcity in the market. With only a gap of about 10 days between Biswakarma Puja and Durga Puja, many workshops are struggling to find adequate space to accommodate both idols under a single roof.

Adding to woes, frequent rainfall in the region has hampered the proper drying of idols, further delaying production. On top of these difficulties, the cost of labour has risen extensively this year, putting additional financial pressure on the artisans. Due to these combined factors, local craftsmen are preparing fewer Biswakarma idols in 2025. As a result, there is a strong possibility that the market will witness a shortage of these idols and their prices are expected to rise compared to previous years.

Bhanu Paul, a noted artisan of Palpara, Kanchanpally of Raiganj said: “Every year after the completion of Biswakarma Puja idols, we prepare Durga images. But this year there is a gap of around 10 days between the two pujas. We are not getting enough time as well as space to accommodate the required number of idols under the roof. So we are preparing less Biwakarma idols than last year.

In 2024, we prepared around 150 Biswakarma idols. This year the number has been cut down to nearly 100. In addition, the prices of labour, clay, bamboo, wood, straw and colours have risen. We are not getting the right price for our creations. We are suffering.”

Similarly, Amal Paul, an artisan from Ramendra Pally, explained the worsening of the situation. “Besides the limited time, we are struggling to find workers. Helpers now demand a daily wage of Rs 500 instead of the previous Rs 400. Skilled workers are hard to come by. So we prepared fewer Biswakarma idols than previous years.”