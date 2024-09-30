Raiganj: Around 300 from CPI(M), Congress and BJP join Trinamool

Raiganj: In a significant political development, around 300 members from various political parties, including CPI(M), Congress, and BJP, officially joined the



Trinamool Congress (TMC) in a special programme held in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district on Sunday evening where TMC MLA Krishna Kalyani of Raiganj welcomed the new members by handing them the TMC flag.

Among the prominent individuals who switched allegiance were Ashananda Das and Santosh Roy, both CPI(M) members from Bahin Gram Panchayat.

Speaking on their decision, Ashananda Das expressed admiration for the developmental initiatives led by the TMC government. “The TMC-led state government has introduced numerous development projects and social schemes for the betterment of society. Unfortunately, our CPI(M) and Congress leaders only make appearances before elections but have not contributed to any development efforts.

Therefore, we have decided to join TMC,” Das said.

Krishna Kalyani, the TMC MLA of Raiganj, expressed confidence after the mass defection, stating: “With these new members joining, the TMC has become stronger than ever in Bahin

Gram Panchayat.

We are confident of a significant lead in the next MLA elections from this area.”