Raiganj: Anganwadi centre struggles in dilapidated space

Raiganj: The Anganwadi centre at Chhatparua under Raiganj Police Station in North Dinajpur district faces dire conditions due to the lack of a permanent home. Currently, the Biharipara Sishu Aloy centre is operating in a dilapidated tin-thatched kitchen and veranda provided by a charitable villager, Lakkhan Murdi, free-of-cost. The community appeals to the authorities to address the issue urgently and provide a permanent solution to ensure a safe and conducive environment for the children and mothers.

The centre, which serves 37 children aged 7 months to 5 years and 9 pregnant mothers, struggles with inadequate facilities. Anganwadi worker Sunita Murmu said: “We have no proper space for children or mothers to sit. The sacks of rice and lentils stored in the broken kitchen are often spoiled by rats, as we lack a storeroom and proper containers.”

According to locals,over the past decade, the centre has shifted locations seven times, depending on kind-hearted persons to provide space. However, the lack of stability and infrastructure is affecting the education and nutrition of the children. Papia Singha, a guardian, expressed concern, stating: “Without proper facilities, children’s studies are suffering. We urge the administration to construct a permanent building for this centre.”

Uttam Kar, Panchayat Samity member, highlighted that land documents were previously submitted to the Child Development Project Officer and Block Development Officer of Raiganj for constructing a building, but no action has been taken. Very soon the matter will be brought to their notice again.