Raiganj all set for Assembly bypoll counting

Raiganj: Tight security arrangements have been made in the premises of the counting centre of Raiganj Assembly by-elections to be held today at Raiganj Polytechnic Institute of North Dinajpur district. It is reported that after a heavy shower in the afternoon on Friday, water stagnated in the premises of the counting centre which



caused concern.

Reportedly, in absence of proper outlet facilities in the premises water is stagnating. In case of heavy rain during the counting process, problems could arise.

According to the election officials of the district, adequate security arrangements have been made with both state police and Central Forces deployed in the premises of the counting centre.

Counting will be held in 10 rounds on 22 tables. No gathering will be allowed in front of the counting centre.

A total of 9 candidates are contesting in Raiganj Assembly by-elections. A triangular fight is expected to take place between Krishna Kalyani of TMC, Manas Kumar Ghosh of BJP and Mohit Sengupta of Congress.

Kingshuk Maity, Returning Officer of Raiganj Assembly by-elections who is also the SDO Raiganj, said: “Both state police and Central Forces will be deployed inside the premises and outside the counting centre.

Police have already started intensive checking operations to ensure peaceful counting. We have a report that after a heavy shower, water has stagnated in the counting centre. We have drained the water.”