Raiganj: AIR Chief Marshal urged to display decommissioned MiG-21

Raiganj: Krishna Kalyani, MLA of Raiganj, has written to Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh through Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, requesting the installation of a decommissioned MiG-21 fighter aircraft in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district.

Kalyani, in his letter, emphasised that displaying a MiG-21 at a prominent location in the town such as in front of a government school, the District Magistrate’s office, or a local museum would serve as a tribute to India’s glorious defense legacy. He believes that showcasing this historic aircraft would not only commemorate the Indian Air Force’s valour but also motivate students and youth to learn about the nation’s military achievements and develop a spirit of nationalism.

Kalyani said: “The MiG-21 aircraft has a glorious legacy of safeguarding our nation’s skies. It brought immense success to our country during the 1965 war against Pakistan, played a vital role in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War and was also used during the 1999 Kargil conflict. This aircraft symbolises courage, discipline and dedication in India’s defense history. Its presence in Raiganj would inspire young minds to soar high with courage and determination.”

The MLA added that the display of the aircraft would serve as a “living classroom”, allowing students to visually connect with the nation’s defense history.

A section of Raiganj residents has welcomed the proposal with enthusiasm. Kaushik Mukherjee, a local teacher, said: “We appreciate the MLA’s initiative. If a MiG-21 is displayed, students will naturally become curious about its role in defending our nation. They will ask questions, learn about its technological achievements and understand the bravery of our soldiers.

This will inspire them to love and protect their country.”

Kalyani concluded by expressing optimism that the Air Chief Marshal would consider the appeal positively and stated: “The MiG-21 is not just a machine. It is a symbol of our national pride.

If displayed here, it will remind every young citizen that patriotism and dedication are the true wings of progress.”