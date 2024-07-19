Raiganj admin demolishes illegal construction from govt land

Raiganj: The district administration has started to free government land from encroachment. On Friday, they demolished an illegal construction in Ward 11 under Islampur Municipality using bulldozers in the presence of a Deputy Magistrate of Islampur. In the next few days, the administrative officials have a target to demolish some other unauthorised constructions from government land.



Kamal Kanti Talapatra, Deputy Magistrate, Islampur said that an employee of the Islampur treasury had constructed an illegal building on government land in Ward 11 of Islampur Municipality. Around three months ago, the municipality had ordered him to vacate the premises and free the government land from encroachment but he did not pay heed to the order. “On Friday, we demolished the building. If he does not remove the debris immediately from the spot, then the administration will do the needful and he will have to bear the expenses. In the next few days, we will be continuing the drive to free the government land from encroachment in other places under the Islampur Municipality,” said Talapatra.