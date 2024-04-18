Raiganj: About 5 houses gutted

Raiganj: Five houses were gutted and cattle burnt to death in a fire that broke out at Premchand Guchh in Chopra, North Dinajpur on Wednesday. Two fire engines from Islampur were rushed



to the spot. However, before the fire brigade could reach, the houses were razed to the ground. The locals have raised the demand for a fire station in Chopra.

The officials of block administration visited the spot and assured them assistance soon. The affected include Barendranath Singha, Subash Chandra Singha, Chandramohan Singha and

Nabadwip Singha. Nabadwip Singha said: “Everything in the houses has been destroyed. Cattle have died. The fire might have started from an earthen lamp.” Ranjit Das, a local resident said: “Every year during April and May, numerous houses in Chopra are destroyed in fire. In absence of a fire station, fire engines have to be called in from Islampur which takes more than an hour. Usually everything is destroyed before the engines reach.

We have put forward a demand to the district administration for a fire station at Chopra immediately.” Samir Mandal, BDO Chopra said: “Emergency relief, including food items, garments and tarpaulin sheets have been provided to the affected families. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Investigations are on.”