Raiganj: Abhishek bonds with Rajbanshi family over tea

balurghat/raiganj: The national general secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Abhisekh Banerjee reaffirmed his commitments towards strengthening his party’s relationship with the grassroot.



Locals of Dehabondh in the Kusmandi Block of South Dinajpur had started queuing up from 9 am on Tuesday to catch a glimpse of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Local Khan music artistes, including Jugal Sarkar, Akul Bala Sarkar, Babulal Baishya and Popi Mahato welcomed him wearing their traditional attires and masks by beating drums and other instruments. Abhishek was greeted by the locals standing along both sides of the road.

Reaching around 3.30 pm at Khanpur, the area which is popular for the Tebhaga Movement, he first paid tribute to the Martyrs’ Column. After that he met the family members of the martyrs. During this discussion, the families expressed their frustration at not getting houses they had applied for.

The families are in dire straits due to the BJP-led Central government’s step-motherly attitude towards Bengal. Abhishek Banerjee assured financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the 14 families whom he met on the same day.

In Tapan’s Chaksathihar area, he took part in a tea-talk programme and interacted with the local people and listened to their basic needs. During the interaction, the

people informed him of their needs, mainly houses, good roads and safe drinking water in villages.

Abhishek had stopped at a Rajbanshi house during the ongoing “Jana Sanjog Yatra” at Tetultola in Raiganj of North Dinajpur district. There he indulged in ‘Adda’ over tea.

He leisurely sat on a chair in the courtyard of the house and had a casual conversation with the family members over tea. The host Kalu Charan Barman had offered him tea, almond nuts and Bhujia in earthenware. Abhisekh Banerjee, in turn, with his own hands distributed tea among the members of the family.

During his brief stay, Banerjee enquired about the health conditions of the oldest member of the family, Nirmala Barman. He urged her to take care of her health.

The neighbours who also had rushed in hearing of Abhishek’s sudden visit had also joined in the conversation. Banerjee assured the villagers that the state government always stands with them in times of difficulties. Kalu Charan Barman said: “We could not even imagine that a person of his stature would visit our house. He enquired

about the health of our family members. We arranged tea for him.”