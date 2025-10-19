Raiganj: 500-yr-old Kali Puja draws thousands of devotees

Raiganj: Around a 500-year-old Kali Puja of Bandar Karunamayee Adi Kalibari is one of the oldest and most revered in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district. The age-old temple, renowned for its traditional rituals and sanctity, continues to attract thousands of devotees from Assam, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and even from abroad every year during Kali Puja.

The ancient temple, standing by the serene Kulik River, continues to be a symbol of faith, heritage, and devotion in North Dinajpur. Thousands of devotees turn up here at night on Kali Puja to get the blessings of the goddess.

According to legend, about five centuries ago, a saint from Punjab reached Bandar village, which was then a thriving river port on the banks of the Kulik River. The saint meditated beneath a banyan tree and began worshipping Goddess Kali there. The name Bandar owed to the presence of a port there. Over time, this worship evolved into a revered tradition, marking the beginning of the Kali Puja at Bandar. Later, the king of Dinajpur constructed a temple at the site, preserving the sanctity of the ritual.

The descendants of the saint, believed to be linked to the spiritual lineage of Saint Bamakhepa, have been continuing the worship for generations. Riya Chattopadhyay, a member of the temple priest’s family, said: “My husband and his ancestors are heirs of Saint Bamakhepa. They have been worshipping the goddess here for more than 170 years”.

Rupesh Saha, a member of the Bandar Karunamayee Adi Kali Mandir Committee, stated: “People from Assam, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and even abroad visit our temple to witness the Kalipuja every year”.