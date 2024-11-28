Raiganj: 5 injured in attack by miscreants

Raiganj: Five members of a family were injured in an attack by miscreants after the survey on the issue of Awas Yojana scheme at Bottola village under Karandighi Police Station areas of North Dinajpur district on Tuesday evening. The injured were immediately admitted to Karandighi Rural Hospital.

It was reported that a team of Karandighi Block visited Bottola village to enquire about the present status of the house of one Asma Bibi under Bangla Awas Yojana Scheme.

Reportedly, one Seikh Mujibar led the team to the house of the brother of Asma Bibi instead of her. Seikh Sagir and Md Minaj protested saying that it was not the house of Asma Bibi which led to an altercation between Seikh Mujibar and with the protesting youths which turned to scuffle.

After around an hour, some miscreants armed with lethal weapons allegedly led by Seikh Mujibar raided the village and attacked Seikh Sagir and other four persons. Seikh Sagir said: “After attacking, they also looted Rs 2.7 lakh from our two shops.”

Rejul Rahaman, Gram Panchayat member of the region said: “Seikh Sagir and his brother Md Minaj helped the survey team to identify the house of Asma Bibi for which their family members were attacked. We want police to take stern steps against the attackers.”