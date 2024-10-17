Raiganj: 4 injured while protesting tree felling

Raiganj: Four of a family sustained serious injuries after being attacked by miscreants with daggers, knives and swords at Mehedi Bari in North Dinajpur district on Thursday morning. The incident occurred when the siblings tried to stop the unauthorised felling of a Simul tree on their agricultural land.

The injured have been identified as Md Jibrail, Harun Rashid, Asraf Ali and Jabrile Hoque. All four were rushed to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Md Jibraile, who suffered severe head injuries, has been referred to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital due to the seriousness of his condition.

Recalling the attack, Harun Rashid said: “There was a big Simul tree on our land. When some miscreants came to cut it, we tried to stop them but they attacked us with knives, swords, and daggers, slashing us indiscriminately. My elder brother Md Jibrail was gravely injured, with deep wounds on his head and body.” The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.