Raiganj: 4 injured in attack by ‘drug dealers’

Raiganj: Tension gripped the Vitikatihar area under Raiganj Police Station in North Dinajpur district on Monday evening after miscreants attacked residents, injuring four, for protesting against the alleged sale of narcotic drugs in their locality. Residents continue to demand swift police action and increased vigilance to curb drug-related activities in the area.

Two of the injured, Pabitra Sarkar and Tapan Sarkar, sustained head injuries and were admitted to Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital. The incident triggered unrest in the area as locals accused a family of operating an illegal drug trade for a prolonged period. They demanded police to take stern action against the drug peddlers.

Pabitra Sarkar said: “Sukumar Sarkar, Krishna Sarkar, Bisnu Sarkar and Pranab Sarkar, all members of same family, have been selling brown sugar and banned cough syrup - Phensidyl for a long time. On Friday evening, when we caught them selling drugs and protested, they attacked us with lethal weapons.”

Raju Das, another local resident, expressed concern over the growing menace and stated: “Despite repeated complaints, police have taken no action. Our locality is being ruined and the future of our youth is at stake. We demand immediate arrest of the accused”.