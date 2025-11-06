Raiganj: 4-day ‘Natya Mela’ begins with grand rally

Raiganj: In a significant cultural initiative, a four-day ‘Natya Mela’ commenced in Raiganj on Thursday with the support of the Paschimbanga Natya Academy and the North Dinajpur District Information and Cultural Office.

The festival began with a colourful rally through the streets of Raiganj town, where numerous cultural personalities, drama enthusiasts and local residents participated with great enthusiasm. The event aims to promote and strengthen the theatre movement in the district.

The plays are being staged at Raiganj Institute Hall every evening from 6 pm to 9 pm. The opening play “Nirjan Rakhal” was staged on Thursday, while “Je Katha Kakhono Chhilona Balar” and “Se O Rajniti” will be showcased on Friday. On Saturday, audiences can enjoy “Bidhata Purush” and “Protidandhi”, followed by “Trinayani” and “Mrituta Sandehojanak” on Sunday. Various theatre groups from the Malda division are taking part in the event.

District Information and Cultural Officer Subham Chakraborty said: “From November 7 to 9, morning sessions titled “Chayer Dohai Nataker Adda” will be held at Raiganj Institute, where

cultural personalities will engage in open discussions on theatre. All performances are open to the public for free, reflecting the government’s effort to promote drama and culture in the district.”