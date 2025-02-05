Raiganj: 3 miscreants arrested with firearms & ammunition

Raiganj: In a late-night operation on Monday, Raiganj police arrested three miscreants from the Power House More area in North Dinajpur district.

A country-made firearm, six rounds of ammunition, and daggers were recovered from their possession. The arrested individuals have been identified as Rajesh Saha, Sunil Rajbhor, and Sanatan Barman, residents of different villages in Raiganj and Kaliyaganj.

According to police sources, they had received information about a group of miscreants assembling at Power House More, reportedly planning to commit a crime in Raiganj town. Acting on this tip-off, the police launched a raid at the location on Monday night. While some of the suspects managed to escape, three were apprehended. With the recovery of firearms and weapons, residents have expressed concern over increasing criminal activities. The arrested individuals have been produced in court, with the police seeking custody for further interrogation. Authorities are continuing their probe to uncover more details about the gang’s activities and to apprehend the

absconding members.

Biswasroy Sarkar, Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of Raiganj police station, confirmed the arrests and stated: “We have arrested three miscreants and seized a country-made firearm, six rounds of ammunition and daggers. Our initial investigation suggests that they were planning to commit a dacoity in a location in the town. Further investigations are underway to determine their exact motive and to track down their accomplices”.