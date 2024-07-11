Raiganj: 3 injured in clash

Raiganj: Three activists of TMC and Congress were injured when they clashed with lethal weapons and pelted stones at Maharajpur on Thursday morning.

The injured are undergoing treatment in Raiganj Medical College & Hospital. Police have arrested Mahammad Nawab, CPI(M) activist, in connection with the incident. Dilwar Hossain, an injured TMC member, said: “I was standing in front of a tea stall on Thursday morning. Suddenly, Md Nawab of CPI(M) along with some miscreants attacked me.

When locals chased them, they fled’.

Uttam Paul, CPI(M) leader of Raiganj, said: “Dilwar Hossain and other TMC backed miscreants attacked our CPI(M) member Md Nawab as because he was polling agent of the Congress party in Raiganj Assembly bypolls.” Biswasroy Sarkar, IC Raiganj Police Station, said: “One person has been arrested.”