Raiganj: 3-day fair commences at historic Bhairabi Temple premises

Raiganj: A grand three-day long fair commenced at the goddess Bhairabi Temple, an ancient shrine located in Bindol near the Indo-Bangladesh border in the North Dinajpur district on Monday.



The fair is dedicated to Goddess Bhairabi, a form of the goddess Kali. People from far and wide throng to the fair and also offer prayers at the temple. The idol was made from ancient touchstone (Koshtipathar) during Rakhi Purnima. Known for its historic significance, the Bhairabi Temple is estimated to be around 500 years old and is located 20 km from Raiganj town. The temple has undergone renovations with funding from the state Heritage department and the local Panchayat.

According to local tradition, the temple was previously covered with weeds and climbers. It was restored in 2008 following a visit from former Governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi, who highlighted its dilapidated state. The temple also features a tunnel that connects to the nearby Kanchan River, that originates in Bangladesh. Shaymal Samaddar, Secretary of the Bindol Maa Bhairabi Puja Committee, noted that the mela, held annually starting on the day of Rakhi Purnima, attracts thousands of devotees from Siliguri, Kolkata, and beyond.

“We have heard from our grandfathers that during the pre-British period, dacoits used to worship Bhairabi (Kali) in this temple. From childhood we have been a witness to the fair. The fair commences with the worship of the Goddess,” stated Samaddar.

Lakkhan Rajbanshi, president of the Puja committee, emphasised that the restoration efforts have significantly increased the footfall of visitors, including many historians. Now, throughout the year devotees from far and near throng to the temple to offer their prayers. More than a lakh people are expected to converge at the fairground and temple during the three-day-long festivities.