Raiganj: 20-yr-old college student found hanging

Raiganj: A 20-year-old 2nd year college student Sajal Barman was found dead by hanging in a room of his house at Vanoil village located in Hemtabad Police Station of North Dinajpur district on Wednesday morning. The tragedy reportedly is from emotional distress related to a failed love affair. According to local sources, he left behind a handwritten note addressed to the girl whom he loved. It reportedly got viral on social media. Tension and grief sparked in the locality following this incident.

The family members found the boy hanging in a room of his house in the morning. Later, police reached and rescued the body. Police reportedly recovered a suicidal note from the room.

Satyajit Roy, a relative of the deceased, stated: “We heard that Sajal had an affair with a girl. Reportedly, their affair did not last for which he might have committed suicide by hanging with a towel.”

Sujit Kumar Lama, Inspector in-charge of Hemtabad Police Station, said: “The body was recovered and sent to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital for post mortem. An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.”