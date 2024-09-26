Raids target illegal medicine stocks by Rural Medical Practitioners

Jalpaiguri: Concerns over illegal stocking of medicines by some Rural Medical Practitioners (RMP) have prompted authorities to initiate raids across various blocks in Jalpaiguri district. Following reports of these activities, the District Drug Control has launched investigations. In response, members of the Rural Medical Practitioners Association protested outside the District Drug Control office, holding posters and banners on Wednesday.



They demanded an end to what they described as harassment and called for the right to keep a minimum supply of essential medicines. A memorandum outlining three key demands was submitted to the Assistant Director of Drug Control in Jalpaiguri. The state government sanctioned RMPs in 2016, training them to provide healthcare services in rural areas. However, some RMPs have allegedly been selling medicines directly to patients, raising ethical concerns. In September, the District Drug Control, in collaboration with the district administration, intensified operations, conducting raids in the chambers of 30 RMPs. Illegally stored medicines were recovered during these inspections, prompting scrutiny of RMP practices.

Approximately 1,000 members of the Rural Medical Practitioners Association marched from Dishari More in Jalpaiguri to the District Drug Control office, demanding recognition of their vital role in managing healthcare in rural communities. Anand Mandal, the state president of the association, emphasised: “The RMPs have been trained to play a critical role in controlling epidemics. The Chief Minister acknowledges our necessity in rural areas. If keeping essential medicines is deemed illegal, we demand the right to retain a minimum stock legally.”

In response to the raids, Samit Saha, assistant director of Drug Control, said: “It is illegal to keep drugs without proper authorisation. Our operations aim to uncover illegal stocks and to trace the sources from which these RMPs are obtaining their medicines.”