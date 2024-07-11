Raids held in North Bengal markets to curb price hike of vegetables

Siliguri/Alipurduar/Cooch Behar: On the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a drive to control the prices of raw vegetables has commenced in several markets in Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Siliguri.



A task force, including officials from the Agriculture Marketing department, police and consumer forum, conducted the raid both in wholesale and retail markets in Siliguri on Thursday. The raids started with Siliguri’s Regulated Market, the wholesale market of Siliguri. From there they went to Champasari, Nivedita Road Bazar and Bidhan Market.

The officials talked to the traders and enquired on prices at these locations. Traders at the wholesale market were urged to reduce their commission rates on vegetable sales. Some were reportedly charging commissions as high as 8 per cent, which were advised to be lowered to 3 to 4 per cent. It has been alleged that vegetable prices in retail markets are nearly double than those in wholesale markets. Following inspections, some sellers reduced their prices.

Debashish Ghosh, Joint Director of Agriculture department, Siliguri said: “We received a tip-off about excessive vegetable prices. Therefore, we raided the markets and asked the sellers to keep prices affordable.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, Biplab Sarkar, SDO Alipurduar, accompanied by representatives from the Agriculture Marketing department and district enforcement office conducted raids in Boro Bazar and Newtown Bazar in Alipurduar town. Some traders were formally warned by the SDO.

Biplab Sarkar stated: “Initially, after visiting the two markets, it seems that

the prices of vegetables are under control.”

District Magistrate R Vimala said, “We are keeping a watchful eye on every market in the Alipurduar district. Not only the Alipurduar district headquarters but every market in the district will be inspected.”

The task force of the district visited the retail and wholesale vegetable shops in Bhawani Ganj market in Cooch Behar on Thursday morning. Under the leadership of Cooch Behar Additional District Magistrate Soumen Dutta, a raid was conducted in Cooch Behar’s Bhawani Ganj market with officials from various departments. The administration has made it clear to the shopkeepers that vegetables cannot be sold at high prices.

Soumen Dutta said: “Prices of all vegetables have been verified. All these inquiries have been made from where the retailers buy vegetables. Basically, this operation is aimed at price control. The campaign will continue.

A wholesale market campaign will be conducted. Action will be taken against those who are found to be hiking prices irrationally.”