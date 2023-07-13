Raidighi: TMC worker ‘hacked to death’

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was allegedly hacked to death by BJP-backed miscreants at Raidighi in South 24-Parganas on Tuesday night.



The Trinamool worker identified as Biplab Halder was found dead in a pond at Chandpasha Village of Kashinagar Panchayat in Raidighi. After the body was fished out, several injury marks were found.

Over the incident, Trinamool Congress on Wednesday tweeted: “The fire of violence, ignited by the opposition parties, that our candidates and party

workers have been smoldering in has continued till the tail end of the panchayat elections. In a tragic incident, Biplab Haldar, our party worker from Chandpasha village in Kashinagar GP of Raidighi AC, South 24 Parganas, was ruthlessly hacked to death by @BJP4Bengal goons. Initially, the BJP resorted to violence in their pursuit of victory but now that we have swept the Panchayat elections and taken an unassailable lead, their actions appear driven by sheer vengeance and retribution.”

Halder’s family members reportedly alleged that a local youth called him on Tuesday night. After Halder left home with the youth, he did not return.

It is further alleged that the accused youth is a BJP worker and in this year’s Panchayat elections, BJP won in Kashinagar Panchayat.