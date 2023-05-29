Raid conducted to check use of chemicals for ripening of fruits in Malda district

malda: In a bid to stop sellers from using calcium carbide for artificially ripening fruits like mangoes and litchis, the Malda Food Safety department conducted a raid where these fruits are sold.



According to the department, more such raids will be carried out in the district soon.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has prohibited the use of calcium carbide as it poses a health risk. Therefore, the department is keeping a stern eye on the sellers who are selling these fruits by conducting raids and educating both the consumer and the seller on its usage.

According to reports, a section of traders in the district is using chemicals for artificially ripening mangoes and litchis to gain more profit.

Vaibhav Chowdhury, additional district magistrate (general) and in charge of food safety, said: “We will conduct frequent raids and hold awareness programmes for both sellers and consumers respectively. One such drive has already been conducted and more will be held soon.”

Meanwhile, the Malda Mango Merchants Association also initiated similar drives in the markets with their members and talked to the buyers over the matter to create awareness.

Ujjwal Saha, president of the association, said: “The use of chemicals in fruits is causing huge damage to the reputation of the Malda mangoes within and outside the district. We are implementing several measures to stop this.”