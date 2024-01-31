Rahul Gandhi’s car was damaged in Bihar and not in Bengal, says Mamata

Amidst reports that stones were pelted at Rahul Gandhi’s vehicle in Malda, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, while condemning the attack, clarified that his car was attacked in Bihar’s Katihar and not in Bengal.

Banerjee said: “I was told that Rahul’s car was pelted with stones. I enquired about the incident and learnt that it occurred in Bihar’s Katihar and not in Bengal. They entered Bengal with broken glass (windscreen)”.

However, condemning the incident, she said that she does not let such incidents happen in Bengal where the Opposition is free to conduct political programmes peacefully.

Banerjee remarked that the attack on Rahul’s car in Bihar could have been an expression of anger by the people due to the recent move of JDU’s Nitish Kumar who deserted INDIA bloc and joined the BJP-led-NDA. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh wrote on X: “No incident took place in Bengal relating to Rahul Gandhi. That incident happened in Katihar. So don’t try to confuse the public, don’t mix up the spot and don’t make baseless allegations against Bengal.” Even as the Bengal Pradesh Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that Rahul’s car was stone pelted in Malda, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate clarified that the windshield was broken not due to any stone pelting. On her X handle, she wrote that false news needs clarification and further stated that a huge crowd had come to meet Rahul Gandhi when a woman suddenly came forward to meet him, causing the car to come to a sudden halt. She wrote that the windshield of the car was broken due to the rope used in the

security circle.

Shrinate added that Rahul is fighting the battle for justice diligently and this country not only stands with him but will also keep him safe.