Rahul Gandhi to hold rally in Malda on April 14

Malda: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to return to Malda after a gap of seven years, as he prepares for a major election rally in the district ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. The rally is scheduled for April 14 at 12 noon at Kolambagan ground in Chanchal, generating excitement among party workers and supporters.



Preparations are underway across Malda, especially in the Chanchal area, where local Congress leaders are working to ensure a successful event. The visit is being seen as a key boost to the party’s campaign in the region.

According to party sources, Rahul Gandhi will address the rally in support of four Congress candidates—Asif Mehebub from Chanchal, Mostaq Alam from Harishchandrapur, Mottakin Alam from Ratua, and Mausam Noor from Malatipur. His last campaign in 2019 at the same spot was against Noor who was contesting parliamentary elections on a TMC ticket from North Malda.

Malda was once a Congress stronghold, but the party failed to win any of the 12 Assembly seats in 2021. However, it made a comeback by winning the South Malda parliamentary seat in 2024. Senior district Congress leader Al Beruni said the visit has infused new energy among workers, with expectations of a massive turnout.