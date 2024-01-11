Rahul Gandhi likely to meet tea garden workers during his North Bengal visit

Kolkata: At a time when the seat-sharing talks for Lok Sabha polls between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress seems to have been put on a slow burn, Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have asked the Bengal unit of his party to arrange for meetings with tea garden workers, tribals, migrant labourers during his North Bengal visit later this month as part of his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’.



With a few months left for the Parliamentary elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is gearing up to start his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from January 14 which aims to cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 Assembly constituencies over a period of 66 days. As part of his journey, Rahul is set to enter North Bengal from Assam by January 27.

It was learnt that he has asked the West Bengal Pradesh Congress unit to make preparations for arranging a meeting with tea garden workers, tribals, and members of Rajbanshis, Kamtapuris and other communities. On entering North Bengal, Rahul will be travelling through Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Siliguri in the first phase and then North Dinajpur, Malda and Murshidabad.

Several Congress leaders of the Bengal unit have recently held a meeting for the same to determine the roadmap and the events lined up during the yatra.

Even as the TMC has made no official comments on the matter, especially after Wednesday’s meeting where Mamata Banerjee is said to have made clear her intentions of entering an alliance with the Congress in Bengal for the polls, such a development comes at a time when the seat-sharing talks between both parties are yet to reach a concrete conclusion. Down the hierarchy, leaders of both parties are yet to reconcile with each other in this aspect.

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in the meantime has written to Banerjee, proposing her to take a call on seat sharing agreement over six Parliamentary constituencies. These six seats are Berhampore, Malda (South), Murshidabad, Darjeeling, Raiganj and Purulia. It was learnt that the Congress has set a deadline of 10 days for TMC to convey its decision, indicating that the party wants the agreement to be finalised by January 20 (before Rahul Gandhi’s visit)