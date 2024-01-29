Rahul Gandhi connects with commoners

Raiganj: Rahul Gandhi, the All India Congress leader interacted with the people on the streets, engaging in conversations and even conversing with truck drivers at a tea stall during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ rally from Nalbari near the Indo-Bangladesh border at Sonapur, in North Dinajpur district on Monday morning.



The rally passed through Chopra, Ramganj, Islampur, Gaisal, Panjipara, and reached Kishanganj around 11 am. In Kishanganj stadium, Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with Congress members.

Rajen Ram, a lorry driver from Assam, shared his experience, stating: “I was having tea in a stall beside National Highway-31 at Ekarchhala in Panjipara. Suddenly, Rahul Gandhi entered the tea stall, had a cup of tea, asked about my name and profession and inquired about my current challenges. It was a wonderful experience.”

Ali Imran Ramz, a member of the Pradesh Congress Committee, commented: “Our leader previously held the Yatra against the BJP-led central government, aiming to unite the people and Opposition political parties against the communal BJP. This time the Yatra has started to protect the constitution of the country.”

The rally witnessed the presence of senior Congress leader Jayram Ramesh, Adhir Chowdhury, Mohit Sengupta, and Ali Imran Ramz.