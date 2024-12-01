Rahara Ramakrishna Mission College holds exam on ham radio

Kolkata: The Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College (RMVCC), at Rahara in North 24-Parganas that had introduced full-fledged ham radio training course for its students in July took a significant stride on Saturday with 75 students of the college appearing for a test to assess their learning about amateur radio.

The college hosted a seminar titled ‘Youth and Radio’ which was attended by Shitanshu Sekhar, engineer (Eastern Region headquarter), Kolkata of the Directorate of Telecommunication coinciding with the 166th birth anniversary of Acharya Jagadish

Chandra Bose, the pioneer of radio communication.

The passing of the examination will ensure the Amateur Station Operator Certificate (ASOC) for these students from the Ministry of Telecommunication and give them the license to set up ham radio stations at their respective residences. They will be able to establish relationships with their ham counterparts worldwide through this radio station and provide assistance to people during disasters. RMVCC is the first in the country that has included amateur radio training as part of its undergraduate curriculum. The Indian Academy of Communication and Disaster Management (IAC &DM) and West Bengal Radio Club (WBRC) joined hands to impart training. “Often during natural disasters, the regular communication system goes haywire.

Under such circumstances, communication can be established only through ham radio and hence it comes handy for the administration for immediate interventions,” said Ambarish Nag Biswas, secretary of WBRC. Swami Vedanuragananda, Controller of Examination of the College, appealed to the students to engage themselves to the service of mankind by learning about amateur radio, besides pursuing their academic activities. Pashupati Mondal, Principal of IAC&DM said that the college has created a history by commencing a regular course on ham radio. RMVCC which is affiliated to West Bengal State University has been graded A++ by NAAC.