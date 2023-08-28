Raghunathpur Nafar Academy headmaster to be awarded ‘National Awards to Teachers 2023’

Kolkata: Headmaster of Raghunathpur Nafar Academy (HS) in Howrah, Chandan Mishra, is one of the fifty teachers who will be awarded the ‘National Awards to Teachers 2023’.



According to the government website: “The purpose of ‘National Awards to Teachers’ is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honor those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.” Mishra received the email notifying his selection for the award on Saturday evening. He has been asked to report in Delhi on September 3 and will be awarded on September 5.

Mishra is a recipient of Shiksha Ratna Award by the state government in 2022. He has also been awarded the Exemplary Global Coordinator Award from the United Nations for mentoring his students to participate in project ‘Suchana’ to ensure Sustainable Development Goal as laid down by the UN in 2022.

He runs a school with students coming from Scheduled Caste, Schedule Tribe, migrant labour families and with parents in correctional homes. An award like this will serve as a huge inspiration to the village community, Mishra said. He aims to bring further positive changes in the school and help his students grow academically. Mishra has earlier worked as assistant teacher in English at The Kidderpore Academy and Kamina High School (HS).